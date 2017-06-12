History, Dapanae, and Poroe of Alexander’s the Great Expedition

by Dr. John N. Kallianiotis, University of Scranton

“Totum Graecorum est.” (Marcus Tullius Cicero; 106 B.C.-43 B.C)

Abstract

The philosophy (science) of Oeconomicos (misspelled Economics) and economic policy were developed by Xenophon (Ξενοφῶν) in Ancient Greece. Alexander the Great (Μέγας Ἀλέξανδρος) was living a little later in the 4th century B.C. and we know him as a great Greek (Hellen) general and civilizer; but, he was at the same time, an excellent oeconomologos (economist) because he had to manage the economy of his wars, his enormous campaign from North Greece (Macedonia) to India (Hindus River), and to exercise an efficient and effective public policy (revenue and spending) for his vast Empire and to satisfy all the citizens as a Hellenic civilizer and not as a conqueror. Also, “he desired not pleasure or wealth, but only excellence and glory”, which was the moral and ethical Greek philosophy of his time. At a point Alexander said that “…I am grateful to gods that I was borne Hellen…” and had all these Hellenic values, which made him one of the most important person in human history. Of course, as a student of the greatest of philosophers Aristotle (Ἀριστοτέλης), he has shown outstanding management capabilities, with rates of salaries, health and welfare, building projects, supplies, transports, reforms of the tax system, indirect taxes and donations, loans, minting of coins (currency), even controlling financial scandals and other information useful for our policy makers, today. We will measure his budgets by using the weights of gold and silver coins and determine and compare prices by taking these information from different historians of his time. Alexander economic policy with its surpluses is very useful for our current leaders and scholars. Also, the history and the role of this extraordinary man and of the Greek language in God’s plan, for His revolted and deluded creation and humanity to be in a position to understand and accept His revelation, which Greeks were expecting since 5th century B.C. (the Golden Century of Athens), is discussed extensively.

Introduction

A disciple of Socrates, Xenophon (430-354 B.C.), developed a new philosophy (science) that he gave the name Oeconomicos (Oijκονομικός, Οἰκονομία ),[1] which was misspelled in 18th century A.D. in West Europe and was written as Economics; but its creator was Xenophon (Ξενοφw`ν) and for this reason, he is the “Father of Economics”. The meaning of this discipline is “the management of household” (noun: oi\ko~, oecos=household and verb: νέμω, nemo=manage or distribute).[2] Xenophon wrote 14 volumes on the management of the different sectors of the economy. One of the volumes was Ways and Means (Πόροι ἢ περὶ Προσόδων)[3] and the Management of the Army (Ὁ Οἰκονομικός τοῦ Στρατοῦ). This work took place in Athens in the 5th century B.C. (the Golden Century of Pericles),[4] and continued in the first half of the 4th century A.D.; but even from the Homeric period, we see good “economists” and their ability to manage effectively their societies. Some consider Hesiod (Ἡσίοδος; 750-650 B.C.) as the first economist.

Alexander the Great (Μέγας Ἀλέξανδρος; 356-323 B.C.) was borne in North Greece and was living in the 4th century B.C. We know him as a great Greek (Hellen) general, but he was at the same time, an excellent oeconomologos (economist) because he had to manage the economy of his wars, his enormous campaign from North Greece (Macedonia)[5] to India (Hindus River), and to exercise an efficient and effective public policy (revenue, spending, and surpluses) for his vast Empire and to satisfy all the citizens as a civilizer and not as a conqueror. His role, as it has been proved later, was a divine one; he was a “social forerunner”. At a point Alexander said that “…I am grateful to gods that I was borne Hellen…”.[6] He had the consciousness of his historic descent and invitation (“call from God”). Of course, as a student of the greatest of philosophers (panepistimon, πανεπιστήμων) Aristotle (Ἀριστοτέλης; 384–322 B.C.),[7] he has shown outstanding management and leadership capabilities; although military budgets contained more or less what budgets of states comprised (and were directly related to the latter), with rates of salaries, health and welfare, building projects, supplies, transports, acquisitions and maintenance of military equipment, reforms of the tax system, indirect taxes and donations, debt financing, royal lands apportionment, support of veterans and their families, building of cities and infrastructures, even controlling financial scandals and other information useful for our leaders and policy makers, today (after 2,350 years) and for economic historians.

In addition to economics, numismatics,[8] and economic policy, we can see many political, military, cultural and futuristic events during that period and the Hellenistic era that followed. Economic history is necessary for all social scientists (especially economists) because this past knowledge can help us to deal with the current complex global economic and political problems. The contribution of Alexander the Great, with the spreading of the Greek civilization, and the learning of the most advanced language, the Greek language by the known world was beyond a human plan and offering. It was a divine plan for the preparation of the world to accept the unique event in human history that followed three hundred years later, the coming of the Son of God (the revelation of the highest value, the Truth) that Socrates was expected five centuries ago and he was punished with the punishment of death (poison hemlock, κώνειον) for his unconceivable moral and ethical philosophical conception of “the Unknown God”.

Alexander’s Expedition and its Expenditures

The major expenses (dapanae, δαπάναι) of Alexander the Great were: (1) The compensation (salaries) of the army. (2) Maintenance cost of armament, equipment, and siege machines. (3) The development and creation of the navy. (4) Food and other provisioning of the huge army personnel. (5) Transportation of the soldiers and equipment. (6) The healthcare of his personnel and soldiers. (7) The support of veterans and their families. The most costly expenditures were the payroll of the army and especially, the expedition to India. His army was comprised by Greek-Macedonians, who were serving their country, by allies from the Greek cities (especially Thessalian cavalry), and by professional mercenaries (μισθοφόροι). More than a half of the army, for his planned invasion to punish Persia, came from outside the borders of Macedonia, from all over the Greek world and the nearby barbarian tribes.

The army of Alexander the Great was among the greatest military forces of the ancient world. It was created and made formidable by Alexander’s father, King Philip II of Macedon (Φίλιππος Βʹ ὁ Μακεδών; 382–336 B.C.). The latest innovations in weapons and tactics were adopted and refined by Philip II and then, by his son and they created a uniquely flexible and effective army. By introducing military service as a full-time occupation, they were able to drill their men regularly, ensuring unity and cohesion in their ranks. In a remarkably short time, this led to the creation of one of the finest military machines of the ancient world and his military tactics and strategies are still studied in military academies, today.[9]

The Macedonian pike (δόρυ), the sarissa (σάρισα), gave its wielder many advantages both offensively and defensively. For the first time in Greek warfare, cavalry became a decisive arm in battle. The Macedonian army perfected the co-ordination of different troop types, an early example of combined arms tactics [the heavy infantry phalanx (φάλαγξ), skirmish infantry (ἀκροβολισταί πεζικοῦ), archers (τοξόται), light and heavy cavalry (ἱππικόν), and siege engines (πολιορκητικαί μηχαναί) were all deployed in battle]; each troop type being used to its own particular advantage and creating a synergy of mutual support. Unfortunately, most of the primary historical sources for this period have been lost. As a consequence, scholarship is largely reliant on the writings of Diodorus Siculus[10] and Arrian,[11] both of whom lived centuries later than the events they describe and a few other historians.

Alexander’s army crossed the Hellespont (Ἑλλήσποντος) in 334 B.C. with approximately 48,100 soldiers, 6,100 cavalry and a fleet of 120 ships with crews numbering 38,000 (Table 3b),[12] drawn from Macedon (Μακεδονία) and various Greek city-states, mercenaries, and feudally raised soldiers from Thrace (Θράκη), Paionia (Παιονία), and Illyria (Ἰλλυρία or Ἰλλυρίς).[13] He showed his intent to conquer the entirety of the Persian Empire and punish them for their invasions of Greece by throwing a spear into Asian soil and saying he accepted Asia as a gift from the gods. This also showed Alexander’s eagerness to fight and the bravery of his character, in contrast to his father’s preference for diplomacy.

According to Arrian (Ἀρριανός), when Alexander was in Asia, he used Arachosians (from Ἀραχωσία), Bactrians (from Βακτριανή), Parapamisadae, Sogdians (from Σογδιανή), Indians (’Ινδοί), and Scythians (Σκύθοι),[14] as his army. They were all a part of the grand army revue Alexander assembled in 324 B.C. The army supposedly reached 120,000 front-line troops at one point. This did not include camp followers. There has been considerable debate as to when Alexander first used Orientals in the army. The introduction of Orientals into the army was actively resented by many of the native Macedonians, especially when a cadre of young Persians from aristocratic families was trained in Macedonian fighting techniques and enrolled in the Companion Cavalry.[15]

The questions for us, today are the followings: How were soldiers and equipment (siege engines, etc.) of Alexander the Great paid? What was the cost of his fleet? How much was the cost of food supplies, transports, and health care? What was the compensation for the veterans and the cost of those who want to return home? What was the cost for the families of his soldiers? How many short-term loans did he get in order to finance his military expeditions and why did he forbid the women of Ephesus to wear jewelry? What kind of gifts did he offer the guests who attended his wedding and what became of the huge storehouse of the Gaza perfumes? What was his tax system? What was his budget and how he balanced it? What did he do with the budget surplus? What was Alexander’s economic policy and how effective was it?

Historical sources give the salary of a common soldier as 1-2 drachmas per day. Decadarches (dekaneis, δεκανεi`ς, corporals) were receiving a monthly salary of 40 drachmas. The salary of dimirites (διμοιρῖται, platoon leader or troop commander) was twice the salary of corporals, and the salary of cavalries (horsemen) was twice the salary of the infantries (foot soldiers). According to Diodorus, cavalries (ἱππεi`ς) were receiving 300 drachmas per month[16] and the carriers of Macedonian phalanx (φαλαγγίται) were receiving 100 drachmas (Table 3a). For the professional mercenaries, there were extra economic incentives, as Kostopoulos (2012) mentions.[17]

The total expenditures were enormous in 334 B.C. because of the size of his army that passed the Dardanelles (Δαρδανέλλια) and went to Asia Minor. This military force was 35,000 men, plus another 10,000 people under Parmenion (Παρμενίων), who had passed two years earlier in 336 B.C. and an extra army of 12,000 men that Alexander was keeping in Macedonia. This army was a total of 57,000 men and their salaries are estimated to be 4,000-5,000 talents (τάλαντα)[18] during the first year of the expedition. The cost in the consecutive years increased to 7,000 talents [without including fleet (στόλος) wages] because Alexander hired more mercenaries from the Greek cities in Asia Minor and he needed to put guards to the areas that he conquered (Table 3b).

After an initial victory against Persian forces at the Battle of the Granicus (Mάχη τοῦ Γρανικοῦ) in May 334 B.C., Alexander accepted the surrender of the Persian provincial capital and treasury of Sardis (Σάρδεις); he then proceeded along the Ionia (Ἰωνία or Ἰωνίη) coast. Though Alexander believed in his divine right to expend the lives of men in battle, he did experience sorrow, as those who died were rewarded generously: “To the relatives of his fallen, Alexander granted immunity from taxation and public service.” Whether it was his own warriors or the Persian forces opposing him, Alexander chose to respect those who died. He even went so far to set up statues to honor and respect these people. Though this did not directly influence the culture of the Persians they did not feel the need to begin a rebellion as their men and rulers were treated with proper respect.[19] At Halicarnassus (Ἁλικαρνασσός), in Caria (Καρία), Alexander successfully waged the first of many sieges in 334 B.C., eventually forcing his opponents, the mercenary captain Memnon of Rhodes (Μένων ὁ Ρόδιος) and the Persian satrap of Caria, Orontobates (Ὀρoντoβάτης), to withdraw by sea. Alexander left the government of Caria to Ada (Ἄδα; 377 – 326 B.C.), who adopted Alexander.

The early Lydian kingdom was very advanced in the industrial arts and Sardis was the chief seat of its manufactures. The most important of these trades was the manufacture and dyeing of delicate woolen stuffs and carpets. The stream Pactolus (Πακτωλός = Ποταμός τw`ν Σάρδεων), which flowed through the market-place “carried golden sands” in early antiquity, was in reality gold dust out of Mount Tmolus. It was during the reign of King Croesus (Κροῖσος, Kroisos; 595 –547 B.C.) that the metallurgists of Sardis discovered the secret of separating gold from silver, thereby producing both metals of a purity never known before.[20] This was an economic revolution, for while gold nuggets panned or mined were used as currency; their purity was always suspect and a hindrance to trade. Such nuggets or coinage were naturally occurring alloys of gold and silver known as electrum and one could never know how much of it was gold and how much was silver. Sardis now could mint nearly pure silver and gold coins, the value of which could be and was trusted throughout the known world. This revolution made Sardis rich and Croesus’ name synonymous with wealth itself. For this reason, Sardis is famed in history as the place where modern currency was invented.

From Halicarnassus, Alexander proceeded into mountainous Lycia (Λυκία) and the Pamphylian (Παμφυλία) plain, asserting control over all coastal cities to deny the Persians naval bases. From Pamphylia onwards the coast held no major ports and Alexander moved inland. At Termessos (Τερμησσός), Alexander humbled, but did not storm the Pisidian (Πισιδία) city. What is known of the history commences principally at the time that Alexander the Great surrounded the city in 333 B.C., which he likened to an eagle’s nest and failed to conquer. Arrian, who dealt with this event and recorded the strategic importance of Termessos, notes that even a small force could easily defend it, due to the insurmountable natural barriers surrounding the city. At the ancient Phrygian (Φρυγία) capital of Gordium (Γόρδιον), Alexander “undid” the hitherto unsolvable Gordian Knot (γόρδιος δεσμός), a feat said to await the future “king of Asia”. According to the story, Alexander proclaimed that it did not matter how the knot was undone and hacked it apart with his sword.[21]

The Persian Empire suffered a series of defeats from the Macedonian forces at Issus (Μάχη τῆς Ἰσσοῦ; November 5, 333 B.C.) and Gaugamela (Γαυγάμηλα; October 1, 331 B.C.),[22] and by the end of 331 B.C. Alexander had advanced to Babylon (Βαβυλών) and Susa (Σοῦσα). A Royal Road connected Susa (the first Iranian capital city in Elam) with the more eastern capitals of Persepolis (Περσέπολις) and Pasargadae (Πασαργάδαι) in Persis (Περσίς),[23] and was the natural venue for Alexander’s continued campaign. Meanwhile, King Darius was building a new army at Ecbatana (Ἐκβάτανα). Ariobarzanes was charged with preventing the Macedonian advance into Persis, and to this effect he relied heavily on the terrain Alexander needed to pass through. According to historian Arrian (Anabasis 3.18.2), Ariobarzanes had a force of 40,000 infantry and 700 cavalry, who faced a Macedonian force of over 10,000.

After the occupation of Susa and Persepolis (330 B.C.) and the acquisition of the Darius’ Treasure, the cost of army wages skyrocketed. This is a little difficult to be explained; it seems that wages went up, due to an excess supply of money (wealth). Thus, the Darius wealth caused inflation. Then, after 328 B.C., Alexander continued for the expedition to India, for which Alexander gathered an army of 140,000 men and his expenditures went up.[24] He constructed and used also a fleet of 150 ships for the same expedition with 3,000-5,000 sailors (Table 3b).[25]

Also, huge were the expenses for maintenance and new acquisitions of military equipment and material. His army was followed by engineers, who repaired and maintained the different war machines (πετροβόλους, ξυλοσυνθέτους πύργους, προβόλους, ἑλεπόλεις, κριούς, χελώνας καί κάτοπτρα). Also, other technicians, like bridge builders and men who built tents, beds, and other useful tools and constructions. Another major expense was the food and transportation of the soldiers and of their families (wives and children). Medical services were also expensive because he had doctors, herbalists, botanists, pharmacists, nurses, and other health personnel, who follow the expedition. Diodorus Siculus[26] mentions that for his expedition to India, Alexander spent for medicines 100 talents (= 600,000 Drs = 91,712.28 ozs or $1,417,871.849 for silver talents or $107,743,800 for gold talents). (Table 3b).

Another expense was the indemnities to the parents and families of the soldiers, who fell in the different battles. Alexander was giving to them royal land (βασιλικά κτήματα) and also, tax exemptions. Justin (Ἰουστῖνος, ὁ συγγραφεύς τh`ς Ἐπιτομh`ς τw`ν Φιλιππικw`ν Ἱστοριw`ν )[27] says that Alexander was continuing to pay the orphans of the keeled soldiers the salary of their father.

Further, another expense was the feasts and celebrations for boosting the confidence of the people and the morale of the army and these costs were enormous, too, due to the huge army and their families. Also, he had to pay cooks, waiters, bakers, wheat growers, and for many other professions that are unknown, today. In addition, he had to cover the cost of appeasers (κατευναστάς), mattress guards (φρουρούς κλινοστρωμνῆς), billet orderlies (θαλαμοφύλακας), who were guarded Alexander and his generals during their sleep at nights.

Furthermore, royal meals were also a big expense with the cost of food, its preparations, and all the required personnel. Plutarch (Πλούταρχος)[28] says that their annual cost was 600 talents or 3,600,000 Drs or 550,273.68 ozs or $8,507,231.093 (silver) or $646,462,800 (gold), even though that Alexander did not care for any luxurious life. Alexander was utterly generous regarding the rewards as bonuses to men, who distinguished themselves in battles and sieges. According to Diodorus, after the victories at Issus (Μάχη τh`ς Ἰσσοu`) and Gaugamela (Γαυγάμηλα) donations of 3,000 talents (18,000,000 Drs or 2,751,368.4 ozs or $3,232,314,000) were made to his soldiers,[29] while for the conquest of Ecbatana (’Εκβάτανα) jewels and 13,000 talents (78,000,000 Drs or 11,922,596.4 ozs or $14,006,694,000) were distributed.[30] According to Arrian, a lot of money (χορηγίαι) were offered to the soldiers that want to return to their native country. Greek allies who wished to repatriate were given to them 2,000 talents (12,000,000 Drs or 1,834,245.6 ozs or $2,154,876,000) as salaries and expenses for returning home, while those who decided to stay after all received 3 talents (18,000 Drs or 2,751.368 ozs or $3,232,314) each soldier. Alexander was also generous towards veterans. According to Arrian, Macedonians who became unable for war, due to old age or illness, received their salary and one extra talent [6,000 Drs or 917.123 ozs or $14,178.718 (silver) or $1,077,438 (gold)], as well as the costs of the journey, the travel expenses to return home. A summary of all the expenses is presented in Table 3c, which are 2,545,018,650 Drs.

III. Alexander’s Occupations, his Revenue and Tax System

The revenue (poroe, πόροι) needed for covering all these expenses was coming from different sources. At the beginning of the campaign (ἐκστρατεία) the money came mainly from the royal treasure (βασιλικός θησαυρός) of Philip, while a very important source of income were the Macedonian mines (μεταλλεῖα),[31] producing gold and silver for the minting of coins (money). Incomes also came from customs, tariffs (δασμοί) and taxes of the royal land (βασιλικαί γαῖαι). Another source of revenue was borrowing through loans. According to Plutarch, Alexander borrowed short-term 1,460 talents (8,760,000 Drs or 1,338,999.288 ozs).[32]

The costs for professional mercenaries (μισθοφόρων) were covered exclusively from the royal treasure and the cost of the Macedonian army partly was covered from aristocracy grants (χορηγίαι τw`ν εὐγενw`ν, λειτουργίαι) and partly from the royal treasure. The costs for the navy (στόλου) were covered from the trierarchy (θεσμός τῆς τριηραρχίας).[33] Some cities had undertaken to offer a number of triremes (τριήρεις) and the expenses for their crew (Table 4a).

Regarding the tax system of Alexander; he did not impose taxes to the Greek cities of Asia Minor and declared them ἀσυδότους (= enjoying immunity) because his campaign had as objective to liberate the Greek cities from a subjection tax (φόρος ὑποτελείας) that they were paying to Darius. The non-Greek cities who did not resist the conqueror had to pay a certain amount of money (tax), in order to contribute to the “common cause”, which was the punishment of Darius. Taxes were imposed to foreign cities, who showed a hostile attitude towards Alexander, and the people of Ephesus (Ἔφεσος, Ephesos), who put up a sturdy resistance to the conqueror. Also, other revenues came from plundering, during seizes of hostile cities.

Alexander journeyed south and was met by Darius’ significantly larger army, but Darius was easily defeated, causing him to panic. Although he was chased by some troops, he did not captured, but Alexander took many prisoners of war and even Darius family. “Alexander treated them (Darius’ family) with the respect out of consideration”, which demonstrated his continued generosity and kindness towards those he conquered during his entire campaign. Darius fled the battle, causing his army to collapse, and left behind his wife, his two daughters, his mother Sisygambis,[34] and a fabulous treasure. Darius offered a peace treaty that included the lands he had already lost, and a ransom of 10,000 talents (τάλαντα) or 60,000,000 Drs or 9,171,228 ozs ($141,787,215.8 silver talents or $10,774,361,000 gold talents) [35] for his family (Table 4a). Alexander replied that since he was now king of Asia, it was he alone who decided territorial divisions.[36]

Alexander the Great realized that he had control and could receive much more. Darius was thus forced to come back. “This time the offer was impressive. Darius offered all territory as a far the Euphrates… a colossal ransom of 30,000 talents[37] for his family…invited to marry his eldest daughter”. This new change in diplomatic relations induced panic among the leaders of the surrounding nations, as they feared a similar defeat. Alexander proceeded to take possession of Syria, and most of the coast of the Levant. In the following year, 332 B.C., he was forced to attack Tyre (Τύρος), which he captured after a long and difficult siege.

When Alexander destroyed Tyre, most of the towns on the route to Egypt quickly capitulated, with the exception of Gaza (Γάζα). The stronghold at Gaza was heavily fortified and built on a hill, requiring a siege. After three unsuccessful assaults, the stronghold fell, but not before Alexander had received a serious shoulder wound. Jerusalem opened its gates in surrender, according to Josephus (Ἰώσηπος).[38] Alexander advanced on Egypt in later 332 B.C., where he was regarded as a liberator.[39] He was pronounced the new “master of the Universe” and son of the deity of Amon (Ἄμμων) at the Oracle (μαντεῖον) of Siwa Oasis in the Libyan Desert.[40] Henceforth, Alexander often referred to Zeus-Ammon ( [Aμμωνος-Διός) as his true father, and subsequent currency depicted him adorned with ram’s horn as a symbol of his divinity [see, Alexander’s coins in Kallianiotis (2015, Appendix]. During his stay in Egypt, he founded Alexandria-by-Egypt, which would become the prosperous capital of the Ptolemaic Kingdom (Πτολεμαϊκὴ βασιλεία )[41] after Alexander’s death.

Leaving Egypt in 331 B.C., Alexander marched eastward into Mesopotamia (Μεσοποταμία, now northern Iraq) and again defeated Darius, at the Battle of Gaugamela (Γαυγάμηλα, on October 1, 331 B.C.).[42] Darius once more fled the field, and Alexander chased him as far as Arbela ( [[Aρβηλα). Gaugamela would be the final and decisive encounter between the two. Darius fled over the mountains to Ecbatana (Ἐκβάτανα, modern Hamedan in Iran), while Alexander captured Babylon (Βαβυλών). By the autumn of 330 B.C., Alexander was able to assemble at a central treasury at Ecbatana some 180,000-190,000 talents (Table 4a).[43]

From Babylon, Alexander went to Susa (Σοῦσα), one of the Achaemenid (δυναστείας τῶν Ἀχαιμενιδῶν) capitals, and captured its legendary treasury. He sent the bulk of his army to the Persian ceremonial capital of Persepolis (Περσέπολις) via the Royal Road.[44] Alexander himself took selected troops on the direct route to the city. He had to storm the pass of the Persian Gates (in the modern Zagros Mountains, now known as Tang-e Meyran), which had been blocked by a Persian army under Ariobarzanes (Ἀριοβαρζάνης) and then hurried to Persepolis before its garrison could loot the treasury.

Ancient sources tell that Alexander was facing financial difficulties until 333 B.C. Later, and above all after the Battle of Gaugamela (Γαυγάμηλα) in 331 B.C., fabulous riches of the treasuries of Darius in Susa (Σοῦσα) at the end of 331 B.C. and Persepolis (Περσέπολις) in January 330 B.C. were turned over to Alexander.[45] Persepolis had surpassed all other Persian cities in prosperity.[46] Alexander went up to the citadel and took possession of the treasures stored there. They were full of gold and silver, with the accumulation of revenue from Cyrus (Κῦρος Β΄ ὁ Μέγας, ἤ Κῦρος ὁ πρεσβύτερος), the first king of the Persians (559-530 B.C.), down to that time. Reckoning gold in terms of silver, 2,500 tons were found there. (Table 4a).[47] Alexander wanted to take part of the money with him, for the expenses of war and to deposit the rest at Susa under close guard. From Babylon, Mesopotamia and Susa, he sent for a crowd of mules, partly pack and partly draught animals, as well as 3,000 dromedaries (δρομάς κάμηλος), and with these he had all the treasure conveyed to the chosen places.[48] After conquering the Persian Empire, Alexander proceeded to tax and administration reforms, in order to control the vast empire. However, financial scandals did occur, like that of Harpalus (Ἅρπαλος),[49] who absconded large amounts of money. (Tables 3b and 3c).

Alexander then chased Darius, first into Media, and then Parthia. The Persian king no longer controlled his own destiny, and was taken prisoner by Bessus (Βῆσσος), his Bacrian (Βακτριανή) satrap and kinsman. As Alexander approached, Bessus had his men fatally stab the Great King and then declared himself Darius’ successor as Artaxerxes V (Ἀρταξέρξης Ε΄), before retreating into Central Asia to launch a guerrilla campaign against Alexander.[50] Alexander buried Darius’ remains next to his Achaemenid predecessors in a regal funeral. He claimed that, while dying, Darius had named him as his successor to the Achaemenid throne.[51] The Achaemenid Empire is normally considered to have fallen with Darius. But, Spitamenes (Σπιταμένης), who held an undefined position in the satrapy of Sogdiana (Σογδιανή), in 329 B.C. betrayed Bessus to Ptolemy (Πτολεμαῖος Σωτήρ), one of Alexander’s trusted generals, and Bessus was executed. However, when, at some point later, Alexander was on the Jaxartes (Ἰαξάρτης) dealing with an incursion by a horse nomad army, Spitamenes raised Sogdiana in revolt. Alexander personally defeated the Scythians at the Battle of Jaxartes (Μάχη τοu` Ἰαξάρτη) in 329 B.C. and immediately launched a campaign against Spitamenes, defeating him in the Battle of Gabai, in 328 B.C. After the defeat, Spitamenes was killed by his own wife, who then sued for peace.

During that time, Alexander took the Persian title “King of Kings” (βασιλεύς τw`ν βασιλευόντων, Shahanshah); but, a plot against his life was revealed, and one of his officers, Philotas (Φιλώτας) was executed (in October 330 B.C.) for failing to alert Alexander. The death of the son necessitated the death of the father, and thus Parmenion (Παρμενίων), who had been charged with guarding the treasury at Ecbatana (’Εκβάτανα), was assassinated at Alexander’s command, to prevent attempts at vengeance in 330 B.C. Later, in the Central Asian campaign, a second plot against his life was revealed; this one instigated by his own royal pages (young male servants). His official historian, Callisthenes (Καλλισθένης; 360–328 B.C.) of Olynthus (Ὄλυνθος), was implicated in the plot; however, historians have yet to reach a consensus regarding this involvement.

Following the death of Spitamenes (Σπιταμένης) in 328 B.C. and his marriage to Roxana (Ρωξάνη) to cement relations with his new satrapies, Alexander turned to the Indian subcontinent. Omphis (Ὤμφις) (Indian name Ambhi Kumar), the ruler of Taxila (Τάξιλα h[ Ταξάσιλα), whose kingdom extended from the Indus (Ἰνδός Ποταμός) to the Hydaspes (Ὑδάσπης Ποταμός; Jhelum), assisted Hephaestion (Ἡφαιστίων; c. 356 B.C.–324 B.C.)[52] and Perdiccas (Περδίκκας; died 321/320 B.C.) in constructing a bridge over the Indus where it bends at Hund, supplied their troops with provisions, and received Alexander himself, and his whole army, in his capital city of Taxila, with every demonstration of friendship and the most liberal hospitality.

After Aornos (ἡ Ἄορνος Πέτρα h[ ἁπλῶς Ἄορνος),[53] Alexander crossed the Indus and fought and won an epic battle against King Porus (Πῶρος), who ruled a region in the Punjab (Πενταποταμία), in the Battle of the Hydaspes (ἡ Μάχη τοu` Ὑδάσπη Ποταμοu`) in 326 B.C. Alexander was impressed by Porus’s bravery, and made him an ally. He appointed Porus as satrap, and added to Porus’ territory land that he did not previously own. Choosing a local helped him control these lands so distant from Greece. Alexander founded two cities on opposite sides of the Hydaspes River, naming one Bucephala (Bουκεφαλία),[54] in honor of his horse, who died around this time. The other was Nicaea (’Aλεξάνδρεια Νίκαια; Victory), thought to be located at the site of modern day Mong, Punjab. Thus, Hydaspis (Ὑδάσπης) River (Beas), marks the easternmost extent of Alexander’s conquests.

Alexander tried to persuade his soldiers to march farther, but his general Coenus (Koῖνος; died 326 B.C.) pleaded with him to change his opinion and return. The men, he said, “longed to again see their parents, their wives and children, their homeland”. Alexander eventually agreed and turned south, marching along the Indus (Ἰνδός Ποταμός). Along the way his army conquered the Malhi (in modern day Multan in Pakistan) and other Indian tribes and sustained an injury during the siege. Alexander sent much of his army to Carmania (modern southern Iran) with general Craterus (Κρατερός; c. 370–321 B.C.), and commissioned a fleet to explore the Persian Gulf shore under his admiral Nearchus (Νέαρχος; c. 360–300 B.C.), while he led the rest back to Persia through the more difficult southern route along the Gedrosian Desert (Γεδρωσία; is the Hellenized name of an area that corresponds to today’s Balochistan) and Makran (Μακρανία; is a semi-desert coastal strip in the south of Sindh and Balochistan, in Pakistan and Iran, along the coast of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman). Alexander reached Susa in 324 B.C., but not before losing many men to the harsh desert.[55]

Furthermore, as a gesture of thanks, Alexander paid off the debts of his soldiers, and announced that he would send over-aged and disabled veterans back to Macedonia, led by Craterus. His troops misunderstood his intention and mutinied at the town of Opis ( Ὦπις).[56] They refused to be sent away and criticized his adoption of Persian customs and dress and the introduction of Persian officers and soldiers into Macedonian units.[57] The Macedonians quickly begged forgiveness, which Alexander accepted, and held a great banquet for several thousand of his men at which he and they ate together. (See, Table 3b). In an attempt to craft a lasting harmony between his Macedonian and Persian subjects, Alexander held a mass marriage of his senior officers to Persian and other noblewomen at Susa. After Alexander traveled to Ecbatana to retrieve the bulk of the Persian treasure, his closest friend, Hephaestion (Ἡφαιστίων; c. 356–324 B.C.), died of illness or poisoning.[58] Hephaestion’s death devastated Alexander, and he ordered the preparation of an expensive funeral pyre (πυρά) in Babylon, as well as a decree for public mourning.[59] Back in Babylon, Alexander planned a series of new campaigns, beginning with an invasion of Arabia, but he would not have a chance to realize them, as he died shortly thereafter.

The Unexpected Death of Alexander and His Succession

On June 11, 323 B.C., Alexander died in the palace of Nebuchadnezzar II (Ναβουχοδονόσωρ B΄), in Babylon, at age 33.[60] Diodorus, Plutarch, Arrian and Justin all mentioned the theory that Alexander was poisoned. Justin stated that Alexander was the victim of a poisoning conspiracy, Plutarch dismissed it as a fabrication,[61] while both Diodorus and Arrian noted that they mentioned it only for the sake of completeness.[62] The accounts were nevertheless fairly consistent in designating Antipater (Ἀντίπατρος, Antipatros; c. 397–319 B.C.), recently removed as Macedonian viceroy (ἀντιβασιλεύς), and at odds with Olympias (Ὀλυμπιάς),[63] as the head of the alleged plot.

Alexander’s body was laid in a gold anthropoid sarcophagus (σαρκοφάγος) that was filled with honey, which was in turn placed in a gold casket.[64] According to Aelian (Αἰλιανός), a seer called Aristander (Ἀρίστανδρος ὁ Τελμησσεύς) foretold that the land where Alexander was laid to rest “would be happy and unvanquishable forever”.[65] Perhaps more likely, the successors may have seen possession of the body as a symbol of legitimacy, since burying the prior king was a royal prerogative.[66] While Alexander’s funeral cortege was on its way to Greece (Macedonia), Ptolemy seized it and took it temporarily to Memphis (Μέμφις). His successor, Ptolemy II Philadelphus (Πτολεμαῖος B΄ Φιλάδελφος; 309–246 B.C.), transferred the sarcophagus to Alexandria, where it remained until at least Late Antiquity. Ptolemy IX Lathyros (Πτολεμαῖος Σωτήρ Λάθυρος) was king of Egypt three times, from 116 B.C. to 110 B.C., 109 B.C. to 107 B.C. and 88 B.C. to 81 B.C., with intervening periods ruled by his brother, Ptolemy X Alexander (Πτολεμαῖος Ἀλέξανδρος) was King of Egypt from 110 B.C. to 109 B.C. and 107 B.C. till 88 B.C. Lathyros, one of Ptolemy’s final successors, replaced Alexander’s sarcophagus with a glass one so he could convert the original to coinage.[67]

Roman emperors, Pompey, Julius Caesar, and Augustus all visited the tomb in Alexandria, where Augustus, allegedly, accidentally knocked the nose off. Caligula was said to have taken Alexander’s breastplate (πανοπλία θώρακος) from the tomb for his own use. Around 200 A.D., Emperor Septimius Severus closed Alexander’s tomb to the public. His son and successor, Caracalla, a great admirer, visited the tomb during his own reign. After these, details on the fate of the tomb are hazy.[68] The so-called “Alexander Sarcophagus” (ἡ σαρκοφάγος τοῦ Ἀλεξάνδρου), discovered near Sidon and now in the Istanbul Archaeology Museum in Constantinople, is so named not because it was thought to have contained Alexander’s remains, but because its bas-reliefs depict Alexander and his companions fighting the Persians and hunting.

Alexander’s death was so sudden that when reports of his death reached Greece, they were not immediately believed it. Alexander had no obvious or legitimate heir, his son Alexander IV by Roxane was born after Alexander’s death.[69] According to Diodorus, Alexander’s companions asked him on his deathbed to whom he bequeathed his kingdom; his laconic reply was “tô kratistô”, “to the strongest” («τῷ κρατίστῳ», δηλαδή «εἰς τόν ἰσχυρότατον, εἰς τόν ἱκανώτατον, εἰς τόν ἄριστον»).[70] Arrian and Plutarch claimed that Alexander was speechless by this point, implying that this was an apocryphal story. Diodorus, Curtius and Justin offered the more plausible story that Alexander passed his signet ring (Σφραγῖδα) to Perdiccas (Περδίκκας), a bodyguard and leader of the companion cavalry, in front of witnesses, thereby nominating him. Perdiccas initially did not claim power, instead suggesting that Roxane’s baby would be king, if male; with himself, Craterus (Κρατερός), Leonnatus (Λεοννάτος), and Antipater (Ἀντίπατρος) as guardians. However, the infantry, under the command of Meleager (Mελέαγρος), rejected this arrangement since they had been excluded from the discussion. Instead, they supported Alexander’s half-brother Philip III Arrhidaeus (Φίλιππος Γ΄ ὁ Ἀρριδαῖος).[71]

Eventually, the two sides reconciled, and after the birth of Alexander IV (Ἀλέξανδρος Δ΄),[72] he and Philip III (Φίλιππος Γ΄ ὁ Ἀρριδαῖος) were appointed joint kings, albeit in name only. Dissension and rivalry soon afflicted the Macedonians, however. The satrapies handed out by Perdiccas at the Partition of Babylon became power bases each general used to bid for power. After the assassination of Perdiccas in 321 B.C., Macedonian unity collapsed, and 40 years of war between “The Successors” (Diadochi, Διάδοχοι) ensued before the Hellenistic world settled into four stable power blocks: Ptolemaic (Πτολεμαϊκὴ Bασιλεία) Egypt, Seleucid (Αὐτοκρατορία τw`ν Σελευκιδw`ν) Mesopotamia and Central Asia, Attalid (Δυναστεία τw`ν Ἀτταλιδw`ν) Anatolia, and Antigonid (Ἀντιγονίδαι) Macedon. In the process, both Alexander IV and Philip III were murdered.[73]

Historic Lessons for Today’s Economy and Society

As we saw above, these Greek (Hellen) Macedonians have contributed to the civilization of the entire world of their times. Contemporary historians, Herodotus, Thucydides, Arrian, Polybius, Justin, Diodorus, Plutarch, and other sources write for these Greeks (Hellenes) and their King, Alexander the Great. These Macedonians by themselves were declaring since these ancient times that they were Greeks (<<Μακεδόνες ἀεί {Elληνες>>) and they were proud for their descent. Alexander by addressing the people of Southern Greece was saying “my fellow Greeks”.

For those, who do not know the Greek (Hellenic) language, which was also the language of all Greek city-states and regions, like the Ancient Macedonia; the names of Macedonians are all Greek and their culture, faith, and race, were Greek, too. The name Alexander (Ἀλέξανδρος)[74] is Greek and it is composed by the two words, ALES (ΑΛΕΣ) and ANDROS (ΑΝΔΡΟΣ). The first (ΑΛΕΣ) renders the meaning of assembly of the same race overtime,[75] i.e., Greeks. (Α=gathering, Λ=similar-same race, Ε=chronic, through time, Σ=humans). Where the second (ΑΝΔΡΟΣ) explains by whom all these people are brought together, namely by a man, who has indeed, high spirituality, strength, vision, energy, fighting power.[76] Everything is Greek in Macedonians, from language to their entire civilization; and this Greek language (Ἑλληνικά) was used to write the Gospels (New Testament). The full name of Alexander the Great was Greek and it was, Ἀλέξανδρος Φιλίππου Μακεδών. This language has a continuity from Ancient Greece to Hellenistic period and from Byzantium (Romania) to today Greeks (Hellenes).[77] This is God’s Providence and we cannot change it, even though that there are many, who try with all their means to counterfeit the historic truth and the Revealed Truth; but, ματαιότης ματαιοτήτων.

According to Plutarch,[78] among Alexander’s traits were a strong temper and rash, impulsive nature, which undoubtedly contributed to some of his decisions as a leader. Alexander was open to reasoned debate. He also had a calmer side (perceptive, logical, and calculating). He had a great desire for knowledge, a love for philosophy, and was an avid reader. These were no doubt in part, due to Aristotle’s tutelage; Alexander was intelligent and quick to learn. His intelligent and rational side was amply demonstrated by his ability and success as a general. He had great self-restraint in “pleasures of the body”, necessary abilities for a wise man. Alexander was erudite and patronized both arts and sciences. He was seeking the Homeric ideals of honor (τιμή, timê) and glory (δόξα, κλέος, κῦδος = kudos).[79] He had great charisma and force of personality, characteristics which made him a great leader. His unique abilities were further demonstrated by the inability of any of his generals to unite Macedonia and retain the Empire after his death; only Alexander had the ability to do so.

His mother, Olympias (Ὀλυμπιάς), always insisted to him that he was the son of Zeus, a theory apparently confirmed to him by the oracle of Amun at Siwa (an oasis in Egypt).[80] He began to identify himself as the son of Zeus-Ammon. However, Alexander also was a pragmatic ruler, who understood the difficulties of ruling culturally disparate peoples, many of whom lived in kingdoms where the king was “divine”. Thus, rather than megalomania, his behavior may simply have been a practical attempt at strengthening his rule and keeping his empire together with the introduction of the Greek moral and ethical value-oriented system. Another oracle was found in pseudo-Callisthenes’ biography of Alexander the Great.[81]

In addition, there were many finds in Vergina (Βεργίνα) or Aegae (Αἰγαί)[82] and Dion (Δίον) of tombstones that bear only Greek names. These tombstones provide strong evidence of the Hellenic origin of the Macedonians.[83] Alexander’s expedition was a Greek campaign to civilize the barbarian world of that period and offer its language and paideia to Middle East, Asia, and Africa that all these people to be ready to accept the Revealed Truth that was coming three centuries later.[84] This civilization has contributed greatly to our socio-economico-political system from these distant times up to now.

Thus, Alexander’s legacy to Hellenism and to humanity extended beyond his military conquests. His campaigns greatly increased contacts and trade between East and West, and vast areas to the east were significantly exposed to Greek civilization and influence. Some of the cities he founded became major cultural centers, many surviving into the 21st century.[85] His chroniclers recorded valuable information about the areas through which he marched, while the Greeks themselves got a sense of belonging to a world beyond the Mediterranean. Actually, he prepared the ground for the “Unknown God” to become known to humanity with Alexander’s Hellenistic language and civilization.[86]

Undoubtedly, Alexander’s most immediate legacy was the introduction of Macedonian (Hellenic) rule to the huge new boundless extensions into Asia. At the time of his death, Alexander’s Empire covered some 5,200,000 km2 (2,000,000 square miles), and was the largest state not only of its time, but in the entire human history. Many of these remote areas remained in Greek hands or under Greek influence for the next 300 years. The successor states that emerged were dominant forces, and these 300 years are often referred to as the Hellenistic period, which was from 323 B.C. until the emergence of the Roman Empire as signified by the Battle of Actium in 31 B.C. He managed his wars and his empire by exercising an efficient and effective public policy with a surplus at the end of 4,506,832,119 Drs (Tables 3c and 4b). Also, he was generous in his payments. He was paying more than 1 Dr/day = 0.1528538 ozs/day or $7.612/day (Figure 1).

Over the course of his conquests, for thirteen years (336-323 B.C.), Alexander founded some twenty cities that bore his name, most of them east of the Tigris (Τίγρης ποταμός).[87] The first, and greatest of all, was Alexandria (Ἀλεξάνδρια) in Egypt, which would become one of the leading Mediterranean cities.[88] These cities’ locations reflected trade routes as well as defensive positions. A century or so after Alexander’s death, many of the Alexandrias were thriving, with elaborate public buildings and substantial populations that included both Greek[89] and local peoples.

Some of the most unusual effects of Hellenization can be seen in Afghanistan and India, in the region of the relatively late-arising Greco-Bactrian Kingdom (250-125 B.C.) in modern Afghanistan, Pakistan,[90] and Tajikistan; and the Greco-Indian Kingdom (180 B.C.-10 A.D.) in modern Afghanistan and India. Also there, on the newly formed Silk Road, Greek culture apparently hybridized with Indian, and especially Buddhist culture. The process of Hellenization extended to the sciences, where ideas from Greek astronomy filtered eastward and had profoundly influenced Indian astronomy by the early centuries A.D. For example, Greek astronomical instruments dating to the 3rd century B.C. were found in the Greco-Bactrian city of Ai Khanoum (possibly the historical Alexandria on the Oxus= Ἀλεξάνδρεια ἡ ἐπί τοu` [Wξου) in modern-day northern Afghanistan, while the Greek concept of a spherical earth surrounded by the spheres of planets was adopted in India and eventually supplanted the long-standing Indian cosmological belief of a flat and circular earth.

Alexander and his exploits were admired by many Romans, especially generals, who wanted to associate themselves with his achievements. Polybius (Πολύβιος)[91] began his Histories by reminding Romans of Alexander’s achievements, and thereafter Roman leaders saw him as a role model. Pompey the Great (Γναῖος Πομπήιος ὁ Μέγας) adopted the epithet “Magnus” and even Alexander’s anastole-type haircut, and searched the conquered lands of the east for Alexander’s 260-year-old cloak (μανδύας), which he then wore as a sign of greatness. Julius Caesar (Γάϊος Ἰούλιος Καῖσαρ) dedicated a Lysippean equestrian bronze statue, but replaced Alexander’s head with his own, while Octavian (Γάϊος Ἰούλιος Καῖσαρ Ὀκταβιανός) visited Alexander’s tomb in Alexandria and temporarily changed his seal from a sphinx to Alexander’s profile. Emperor Trajan (Τραϊανός) also admired Alexander, as did Nero (Νέρων) and Caracalla (Καρακάλλας). The Macriani, a Roman family that in the person of Macrinus (Μακρίνος) briefly ascended to the imperial throne, kept images of Alexander on their persons, either on jewelry, or embroidered into their clothes. On the other hand, some Roman writers, particularly Republican figures, used Alexander as a cautionary tale of how autocratic tendencies can be kept in check by republican values. Alexander was used by these writers as an example of ruler values such as amicita (friendship) and clementia (clemency), but also iracundia (anger) and cupiditas gloriae (over-desire for glory).

Apart from a few inscriptions and fragments, texts written by people who actually knew Alexander or who gathered information from men who served with Alexander were all lost.[92] Contemporaries, who wrote accounts of his life are included Alexander’s campaign historian Callisthenes (Καλλισθένης; c. 360–328 B.C.), Alexander’s generals Ptolemy (Πτολεμαῖος Σωτήρ, c. 367–c. 283 B.C.), and Nearchus (Νέαρχος, Nearchos; c. 360–300 B.C.), Aristobulus (Ἀριστόβουλος τh`ς Κασσανδρείας; c. 375-301 B.C.), a junior officer on the campaigns, and Onesicritus (Ὀνησίκριτος; c. 360– c. 290 B.C.), Alexander’s chief helmsman. Their works are lost, but later works based on these original sources have survived. The earliest of these is Diodorus Siculus (Διόδωρος Σικελιώτης; 1st century B.C.), followed by Quintus Curtius Rufus (mid-to-late 1st century A.D.), Arrian (Ἀρριανός; 1st to 2nd century A.D.), the biographer Plutarch (Πλούταρχος; 1st to 2nd century A.D.), and finally Justin (Ἰουστῖνος) whose work dated as late as the 4th century A.D. Of these, Arrian is generally considered by historians the most reliable, given that he used Ptolemy and Aristobulus as his sources, closely followed by Diodorus.

Lastly, Alexander was the only civilizer in human history, a great leader, an excellent general, and a very good economist (οἰκονομολόγος), who was managing this vast empire, his enormous campaign, his huge army and personnel, and their expenses; but also he was administrating the different sources of revenue not only to balance the empire’s budget, but he had surpluses, too. Greece enjoyed a period of peace and prosperity during Alexander’s campaign in Asia.[93] Alexander sent back vast sums of money and other valuables from his conquest; his wages and all his compensations were very generous, which stimulated the economy and increased trade across his empire. However, Alexander’s constant demands for troops and the migration of Macedonians throughout his empire depleted Macedonia’s manpower,[94] greatly weakening it in the years after Alexander, and ultimately led Greece to its subjugation by Rome in 146 B.C.

Conclusion

Alexander III (July 20, 356-June 11, 323 B.C.) earned the epithet “the Great” due to his unparalleled success as a military commander and a civilizer of the known world at that time.[95] He never lost a battle, despite typically being outnumbered. This was due to use of terrain, phalanx (φάλαγξ) and cavalry tactics, bold strategy, and the fierce loyalty of his troops. He always was personally involved in battles, in the manner of a Macedonian king. Greek biographer Plutarch (Πλούταρχος; c. 45–120 A.D.) describes Alexander’s appearance as a model.[96] Greek historian Arrian (Lucius Flavius Arrianus ‘Xenophon’, Ἀρριανός, c. 86–160 A.D.) described Alexander as: “[T]he strong, handsome commander with one eye dark as the night and one blue as the sky.”[97] Ancient authors recorded that Alexander was so pleased with portraits of himself created by Lysippos (Λύσιππος) that he forbade other sculptors from crafting his image. Lysippos’ sculpture, famous for its naturalism, as opposed to a stiffer, more static pose, is thought to be the most faithful depiction.

Some of Alexander’s strongest personality traits formed in response to his parents.[98] His mother had huge ambitions, and encouraged him to believe it was his destiny to conquer the Persian Empire.[99] Olympias’ influence instilled a sense of destiny in him; of course, without preventing God’s Providence. Plutarch tells us that his ambition “kept his spirit serious and lofty in advance of his years”.[100] However, his father Philip II (382-336 B.C.) was Alexander’s most immediate and influential role model, as the young Alexander watched him campaign practically every year, winning victory after victory while ignoring severe wounds.[101] Alexander’s relationship with his father forged the competitive side of his personality; he had a need to out-do his father,[102] illustrated by his reckless behavior in battle. While Alexander worried that his father would leave him “no great or brilliant achievement to be displayed to the world”,[103] he proved that there were greater than his father’s achievements, with his unique campaign as far as to India.

Alexander married twice. First, Roxana (Ρωξάνη), daughter of the Bactrian nobleman Oxyartes (’Οξυάρτης) and Stateira II (Στάτειρα Β΄), a Persian princess and daughter of Darius III of Persia (Δαρεῖος Γ΄ τh`ς Περσίας h[ Δαρεῖος ὁ Κοδομανός). He apparently had two sons, Alexander IV of Macedon of Roxana and, possibly, Heracles of Macedon (Ἡρακλῆς ὁ Μακεδών) from his mistress Barsine (Βαρσίνη). He lost another child when Roxana miscarried at Babylon. Apart from wives, Alexander had many more female companions.[104] Alexander accumulated a harem in the style of Persian kings, but he used it rather sparingly; showing great self-control in “pleasures of the body”. Nevertheless, Plutarch described how Alexander was infatuated by the pretty Roxana.

Alexander’s economic abilities were also excellent. He managed the economy of his wars; an enormous campaign from Greece to India with success and very efficient. His public policies (revenue, poroe and spending, dapanae) were very effective not only balancing his budget, but generated a surplus, which was sent back to Macedonia. The cost of Alexander’s expedition from 336 B.C. to 323 B.C. was 2,545,018,650 Drs, which was 389,015,771.7 ozs of silver ($6,014,183,830 in today’s silver price). The revenue (πόροι) from different sources was 7,051,850,769 Drs, which was 1,077,902,187 ozs of silver ($16,664,367,810). Then, his surplus was 7,051,850,769 – 2,545,018,650 Drs = 4,506,832,119 Drs or 688,886,415.3 ozs or $10,650,183,980. (Tables 3a, 3b, 3c, 4a, and 4b). He was compensating very well his soldiers and all his personnel, as Table 3a shows. His social policies were also excellent as Table 3c reveals. Table 3a gives salaries from 1 Dr to 6.66 Drs per day (0.1528538-1.018006308 ozs) or $2.363119748 – $15.73837752 per day, which were much better than today. (Figure 1). From the economic point of view, this is a good lesson for our politicians, today, who have generated an unsustainable national debt and the countries are facing bankruptcies. Our social policies are very insignificant and the workers are extremely exploited, too. Then, we need to learn from the past history.

With the word Hellenization we denote the spread of Greek language, culture, and population into the former Persian Empire after Alexander’s conquest. That this export of Greek civilization took place is undoubted, and can be seen in the great Hellenistic cities of, for instance, Alexandria, Antioch, and Seleucia (south of Baghdad). Alexander sought to insert Greek elements into Persian culture and attempted to hybridize Greek and Persian culture. This culminated in his aspiration to homogenize the populations of Asia and Europe. Thus, Hellenization occurred throughout this vast region. The core of this Hellenistic culture was essentially Athenian (from the “golden age” of the city). The close association of men from across Greece in Alexander’s army directly led to the emergence of the largely Attic-based “koine” (κοινή), or “common” or Hellenistic (Ἑλληνιστική) Greek dialect or the language of the New Testament (Ἑλληνική τh`ς Καινh`ς Διαθήκης).[105] Koine spread throughout the Hellenistic world, becoming the lingua franca[106] of Hellenistic lands and eventually the ancestor of Modern Greek. Furthermore, town planning, education, local government, and art current in the Hellenistic period were all based on Classical Greek ideals, evolving into distinct new forms commonly grouped as Hellenistic. Aspects of Hellenistic culture were evident in the traditions of the Byzantine (Medieval Greek) Empire in the mid-15th century and they are still present even in today’s Greece. The entire of long duration Greek culture is based on tradition, which is preserved and is transferred from one generation to the other.

Lastly, Alexander the Great was a gifted man by God (God’s Providence is in control of His entire creation). His role in history is unique and he had all these talents to pursue this historic objective, the preparation of the known world to accept the Revealed Truth, the Messiah, the Son of God, “the Unknown God” of Socrates and of the other Greek philosophers. Actually, Alexander was the Greek “social forerunner” of the Lord. The divine plan was successful in only twelve (12) years (335-323 B.C.) and was preserved with Alexander’s successors. Alexander’s short life for only 33 years (356-323 B.C.) was enough to accomplish God’s plan for humans’ salvation.[107] He was successful in all his tasks and of course, in his economic policy and triumphant in his social, foreign, and global policies. It is obvious that if a leader has God’s Providence because he labors for God’s work, he will be very successful for his people and the world. The problem, today, is that our leaders do not receive and do not accept God’s Providence because they do not believe in the True God and their people are paying the cost.

