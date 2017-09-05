Η Ελλάδα κράτος από τα Lidl; Αποκοπή σταυρού από Μοναστήρια και ναούς.

Το 2005-6 η κυβέρνηση Καραμανλή προχώρησε στην έκδοση των ελληνικών διαβατηρίων από την Ελληνική Αστυνομία, αντί για τις κατά τόπους Νομαρχίες.
Στις εσωτερικές σελίδές των διαβατηρίων υπάρχουν οι εξής δύο αναπαραστάσεις. Πρώτα, η Μονή Σίμωνος Πέτρας του Αγίου Όρους, και μετά ο Ναός της Αγίας Σοφίας στο Μυστρά. Όπως βλέπουμε, έχουν περικοπεί οι σταυροί και στις δύο περιπτώσεις!
Τέλη του 2006, ο Αρχιεπίσκοπος Χριστόδουλος διαμαρτυρήθηκε στον πρωθυπουργό Κώστα Καραμανλή, ο οποίος παρέπεμψε το θέμα στον αρμόδιο υπουργό Δημόσιας Τάξης Βύρωνα Πολύδωρα. Ο υπουργός σημειώνει τα εξής
…οι καλλιτεχνικές αναπαραστάσεις της Αγιορείτικης Μονής Σίμωνος Πέτρας και του Ναού της Αγίας Σοφίας Μυστρά, στηρίχθηκαν: για τη μεν πρώτη σε μια γκραβούρα του 19ου αιώνα και για τη δεύτερη σε πρόσφατες φωτογραφίες. «Στην γκραβούρα που απεικονίζει την Σιμωνόπετρα και εκτίθεται σε Μουσείο της Γαλλίας δεν υπάρχουν σταυροί. Οσο για την Αγία Σοφία δεν φέρει σταυρούς στους τρούλους της ακόμα και σήμερα»
«προκαλεί εύλογο προβληματισμό, γιατί δεν χρησιμοποίησαν οι αρμόδιοι πρόσφατες φωτογραφίες της Μονής Σίμωνος Πέτρας, όπου θα έβλεπαν τους σταυρούς, αλλά αναζήτησαν ναούς είτε καλλιτεχνικές απεικονίσεις τους, στις οποίες δεν υπάρχει το σύμβολο της σταυρικής θυσίας του Κυρίου»
Σχετικό ανακοινωθέν της Ελ. Αστυνομίας σημείωνε
«οι παρατηρήσεις και οι ενστάσεις, που εξεφράσθησαν για την απουσία σταυρού από τις συγκεκριμένες απεικονίσεις, μόνο ως ζηλωτικού χαρακτήρα μπορούν να εκληφθούν»..
Άλλα σχόλια εκπροσώπων της Εκκλησίας:
«Δεν μπορούμε πλέον να πιστεύουμε στην αφέλεια της συμπτώσεως ούτε στη δειλία της απροσεξίας»
«Η προστυχιά και η δειλία της κοπής των σταυρών από τους ναούς στα διαβατήρια, όπως και η απάλειψη του θρησκεύματος από τις ταυτότητες, πρέπει να μας κάνει σοβαρά να διερωτηθούμε αν θα συνεχίσουμε να ζούμε με την αρχοντιά και τη δόξα του παρελθόντος ή αν θα αποφασίσουμε να τα σβήσουμε από τον χάρτη της ιστορίας, αλλά όχι και της Εκκλησίας»,
«Οταν προβάλλουμε ένα ναό σε ένα τόσο επίσημο έγγραφο δεν μπορούμε να τον παρουσιάζουμε κουτσουρεμένο. Υπάρχει λοιπόν ένας προβληματισμός για το πού πηγαίνουμε και τι επιδιώκουμε».
Αυτά το 2006. Αντιδράσεις από τον κόσμο δεν υπήρξαν πέραν της προσπάθειας του Χριστόδουλου. Το ζήτημα το είχαμε σχολιάσει και το 2010
Σήμερα…
Το 2017 η Γερμανική αλυσίδα σούπερ μάρκετ Lidl προωθεί σε όλες τις χώρες της Ευρώπης σειρά ελληνικών προϊόντων με την επωνυμία Ηριδανός. Επιλέγει μία φωτογραφία της Σαντορίνης ως έμβλημα των προϊόντων, όμως αφαιρεί τον σταυρό από τους ναούς που απεικονίζει η φωτογραφία.
Μετά από σχετική αναφορά καταναλωτή (σε ευρωπαϊκή χώρα) προς τη διεύθυνση των Lidl, η αλυσίδα ζήτησε δημοσίως συγγνώμη. Το θέμα πήρε εκτενείς διαστάσεις, μέχρι που η Βρετανική αριστερή (προοδευτική) εφημερίδα Guardian δημοσιεύει άρθρο στις 4 Σεπτεμβρίου 2017 όπου κατακρίνει την αλυσίδα για την περικοπή του σταυρού από τις εκκλησίες με τίτλο «Lidl airbrushing crosses from food? You can’t just excise religion from life», δηλαδή ότι «δεν μπορείς να αποκόψεις τη θρησκεία από τη ζωή»
Αυτό που ο Βρετανός αριστερός δημοσιογράφος θεωρεί αδιανόητο να το κάνει μία ιδιωτική αλυσίδα σούπερ μάρκετ, το έχει κάνει το Ελλαδικό κράτος με την ως ένα βαθμό, ανοχή των Ελλήνων πολιτών, διότι τότε το γεγονός πέρασε στα ψιλά.
Φαίνεται ότι έχουμε κράτος από τα Lidl…
Lidl airbrushing crosses from food? You can’t just excise religion from life
The German supermarket chain Lidl has been caught removing the crosses from a picture of a Greek island used to sell cheese. The packaging on its “Greek” range of foods shows the gorgeous blue-domed churches of the island of Santorini – but only their domes. The crosses that in real life surmount them have been digitally excised.
The company claims this is part of a deliberate policy to remove all religious symbols from their packaging, in case it’s divisive. The usual suspects are insinuating that Muslim symbols would be treated differently, though there’s no evidence that this is actually the case.
Much more likely is that this is simply an act of bureaucratic incompetence and lack of cultural sensitivity, but in this case the culture to which Lidl is being insensitive is actually their own. Christianity is one of the central elements of European culture, even today. European-style secularism has a wholly symbiotic relationship with it – one explanation for why it has failed almost everywhere else in the world. But Christianity, in this sense, is not a label. It is not even a set of beliefs to which people may assent or not. It is much more like a very long marriage – 2,000 years of braided arguments: a shared world to disagree about together. You can’t just amputate all that.
The ideal of a Europe in which people no longer have religious disagreements is understandable, but I think that it is unattainable so long as there are real conflicts within the continent, which is to say, for as long as we are human. Collective conflicts naturally gravitate towards religious expressions, because religious rituals, rhetoric and myths are the most powerful ways that people have ever discovered to bind themselves together. They help us to understand, and to intensify, the fierce and inarticulate urges that hold people in friendship or separate them in enmity.
This has been illustrated very clearly in the history of Zionism and Palestinian nationalism since the foundation of Israel, in which religious parties have steadily become more powerful on both sides of the divide. Something of the same sort may be taking shape in eastern Europe, where hostility to immigrants is increasingly an ostentatiously “Christian” form.
This isn’t an argument that religion is necessarily destructive. That would be like arguing (as Plato actually did) that music necessarily stirs up violent passions. It can, and it can also bring peace.
But when religions bring peace, they do so by exploring their own resources, not by claiming that others have better answers, however obvious that may be to outsiders. A recent London School of Economics blog post on the role of evangelical Christians in the peace settlement in Northern Ireland shows how the effective mediators were those who worked entirely within their own tradition, reinterpreting, as Calvinists, the Bible texts that other Calvinists such as Ian Paisley had used to stir up communal hatred. The slogan “For God and Ulster” was countered with another: “For God and His glory alone”. You don’t get that effect by leaving God out of it.
The bright sunlit islands on Lidl’s packaging are not in the least exempt from religion in the real world. Orthodox Christianity, which the deleted crosses represent, is a hugely powerful force in Greek life. These are also the islands to which hundreds of thousands of mainly Muslim refugees aspire; on some of them they are penned in conditions which Pope Francis has described as like “concentration camps” – which shows that Christianity can be welcoming as well as exclusive. Ignoring all that won’t make the underlying problems any easier to solve. It’s a grandiloquent moral to draw from the packaging on supermarket yoghurt, but in the end the only way to avoid a clash of civilisations is to accept and understand European culture better, not to hope escape from all culture into a pasteurised future.