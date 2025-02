Ένα Χριστιανικό Ευρωπαϊκό Ιράν.

Prayers

Each sitting in both Houses begins with prayers that follow the Christian faith. In the Commons the Speaker’s Chaplain usually reads the prayers. In the Lords a senior bishop (Lord Spiritual) who sits in the Lords usually reads the prayers.

MPs can use prayers cards to reserve seats in the chamber for the remainder of that sitting day. These ‘prayer cards’ are dated and must be obtained personally by the Member who wishes to use them from an on duty attendant before the House meets.